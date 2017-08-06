Church promotes positivity before students head back to school Monday

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church says they know first hand what it’s like for kids to go to school on the first day without the necessary school supplies.

The church is promoting positivity before the school year starts Monday.

Volunteer Tiffany English says she’s participating in the 10th annual back to school bash to take on the challenge of helping kids in need

“We’re hoping just to equip our children here in the community to give back to our community. Our pastor has challenged all of us at Greater Mt. Zion to make a difference within our community and that’s something we look to do annually here at our Back To School Bash,” English says.

The church says they recognize that school supplies equip and prepare students for back to school.

Mount Zion is hoping to give out 300 backpacks full of school supplies..