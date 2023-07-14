COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Last month, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced a significant expansion of the Columbus Pratt & Whitney facility.

And, he did it in France at the Paris Air Show …

Thursday, Pratt & Whitney and Columbus officials celebrated nearly 400 new jobs at an event at the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

Those jobs at the engine-rebuilding plant in the county’s panhandle will be phased in over the next several years. And the governor’s office has said these jobs will pay annually in the $60,000-dollar-plus range.

Chamber and city officials touted the job growth from a company that has been doing business in Columbus since 1983.

The company currently employs about 2,000 people. And Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says that the new jobs are at the core of economic development.

“We always look at economic development opportunities in terms of statistics, right?” ” Henderson said. “How many jobs? How many dollars? And we tend to lose sight of the fact that each one of those numbers is a person. It’s a family. It’s an opportunity. It’s independence. It’s giving them a good-paying job or an opportunity to land a good-paying job that can transform their lives. That’s why days like today are important.”

Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce President Jerald Mitchell says this investment matters for multiple reasons.

“It matters because those dollars trickle throughout the community,” Mitchell said. “Again, we got about $25 million in new annual payroll. Those dollars are going to get invested in the banks that we got. That $200 million is going to matter to contractors and other vendors and suppliers throughout our community. So, those dollars are going to trickle throughout the community.”

And the work is already underway, says Jay Kosmas, general manager of the Columbus Engine Center

“Yeah, I think it’s an exciting time,” Kosmas said. “We have had some of the team that’s going to help with the expansion out to the facility this week doing some core drilling. Over the next few weeks things are going to start to take shape. It’s exciting for our current employees to see that and future employees who would like an opportunity to come work for Pratt & Whitney.”

The $206 million-dollar project will add more than 80,000 square feet of production space to the sprawling Macon Road campus.