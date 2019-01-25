City council approves Sunday St. Patrick’s Day alcohol sales

The Columbus City Council decided Tuesday evening to allow alcohol to be sold on Sunday, March 17, for Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations for businesses who are not approved to do so.

According to Georgia state law, the city is allotted one day each calendar year to allow alcohol to be sold at establishments that do not get at least 50 percent of their sales from food or overnight lodging.

These establishments will be allowed to open at 12:30 p.m. and continue business until midnight.

WRBL News 3 talked with local owner of Scruffy Murphy’s Irish Pub and Eatery,Breda Gleeson, about the council’s resolution.

“It’s got a lot of revenue coming in for everybody, ” Gleeson said.

Rebecca Zajac, Vice President of Marketing and Community Relations at Uptown Columbus, Inc., says bars like Scruffy Murphy’s Irish Pub benefit greatly from the law.

“It’s just a great way for these small businesses to get a little bit of extra revenue during a really tough season,” Zajac said.

The decision was between Saint Patrick’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday and was based upon which event would be more likely to maximize the city’s revenue.

“Super Bowl Sunday would not come near the revenue the we bring in for a Sunday on Saint Patrick’s day,” Gleeson said. “People want to celebrate Saint Patrick’s on Saint Patrick’s Day.”

Scruffy Murphy’s will begin its celebration on Saturday with its annual event supporting the Saint Baldrick’s Foundation. The foundation helps raise money for children fighting cancer. The celebration will then continue into Sunday.

The ordinance will not affect businesses that have valid liquor licenses and are already approved to sale alcohol on Sundays.