Columbus Council votes on resolution to temporarily make Civic Center and Trade Center additional courthouse facilities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A resolution adding two Columbus buildings as available courthouse facilities will be proposed during the Columbus City Council meeting on April 28. The resolution would add the two locations on a temporary basis.

The Council voted unanimously to approve the resolution, which reads:

A resolution designating the Columbus Civic Center and the Columbus Iron Works Trade and Convention Center as additional available courthouse facilities for the purpose of holding State Court proceedings for the time period of May 13, 2020 until July 3, 2020 unless further extended by this Council. (Request of State Court Chief Judge Andy Prather) (Mayor Pro Tem Allen)

The resolution pertains to state court dockets and proceedings. It will not apply to Superior Court, where most of the felony criminal matters are handled.

Two years ago when the Government Center flooded and courts where impacted, some state court hearings were held in the Convention and Trade Center.

The Council meeting met online and was streamed for residents to view via CCG-TV’s YouTube channel.