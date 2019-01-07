City councilors sworn in Monday, weigh in on 2019 Government Center plan

There’s no time to rest for city councilors sworn in Monday. Among those key Columbus issues on the 2019 agenda, finally choosing a plan of action addressing a Government Center still in a sad state of disrepair.

“Our plan was to right away get the courtrooms that were closed back in business and then to take a breath and say okay, now where do we go from here,” says incumbent District 9 At-Large Representative Judy Thomas, who is returning to council.

Several pipe problems throughout 2018 flooded the upper floors which remain closed and unusable. Inspections also revealed the Government Center — now pushing more than 40 years old — is not up to fire code and suffers serious security issues.

“My district at this point is split,” says returning District 3 Representative Bruce Huff. “We’re waiting for the numbers to come back to say is it more feasible economically to gut it out, renovate, or to tear it all down and build a new building.”

Incumbents returning to council say the year will begin discussing with architectural experts to lay out a game plan that will satisfy all the Columbus Consolidated Government needs, while also giving citizens input.

“We will do whatever is best for our taxpayers to ensure that we watch their money right but yet, put the safety of our employees, and our citizens, in place,” assures Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson, Columbus’ District 7 Representative.

The only new face to council sworn in Monday, District 5 Representative Charmaine Crabb, says she is eager to lend the veterans a fresh perspective.

“I’ve been getting to know them over the last year or so, and I’m looking forward to working with them,” Crabb tells News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton. “My ideas are open and I have a lot of ideas. So I can just thrown everything against the wall, and then the more experienced people can either say, hm, didn’t think about it that way, or they may say no, that’s not going to work because of this, this, this.”

The 10-person Columbus City Council will meet for its first 2019 meeting on Tuesday, January 8.