City is planning to revitalize former State Farmer’s Market

The city is trying to get a grant for a 14 acre lot to connect Riverdale and Porterdale cemeteries.This lot is the former State Farmers Market street, the former Antique Mall and in the corner used to be a tow shop .

The lot has been closed since 2017 and has been used as a dumping area and has also been vandalized. Laura Johnson of Community Reinvestment says with a previous grant, the city was able to determine that the area is contaminated.

“They do have some contamination, some contamination, some hazadous substances which is the form of lead base paint and asbestos and we also found some petroleum substances. So this identifies the need for us before we can do any redevelopment in this area that we have to clean up that contamination,”Johnson said

Johnson also says if they are to receive the grant from the epa they would turn this lot into a green space.

“Being able to have the opportunity to clean this site up would give Columbus the opportunity to revitalize the entire area because once this area is revitalized it could spur development in other areas around this site,” Johnson said.

The final draft is due at the end of the month to the e-p-a. Johnson says they will hear back towards the end of the year if they will be awarded the five hundred thousand dollars for the lot clean up.