City leaders take control of Lanett Mill site with plans of revitalizing the eyesore

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) - A historic announcement in Chambers County is propelling the city of Lanett one giant step closer to eliminating a longtime eyesore for the community.

Tuesday, Lanett's mayor, council and Chambers County Development Authority announced the purchase of the old Lanett Mill site located along U.S. Highway 29. Plans call for clearing the blighted area of debris and readying the 27-acre property for commercial, retail and light industrial development.

The Lanett Mill site is littered with vast fields of debris and blight. The eyesore has been a constant source of frustration for residents and a wrong first impression for visitors driving in on U.S. Highway 29.

"Over the last ten years or so, as it has been torn down, it has become a blighted area in the city and the city council and the chambers county industrial authority agreed to a purchase price with Roy Granger with Regeneration to purchase the property and we are excited to now have control over our own appearance of the city," explained Mayor Kyle McKoy.

The project took years to prepare. Once re-zoning, city annexation, and environmental impact studies were completed, a purchase price had to be negotiated. Last Tuesday, with a zero interest AMEA loan, The Chambers County Development Authority purchased the property for $530,000.

"The future is limitless. We have 27-acres close to 2,000 feet of road front. It is the largest tract of land in Lanett on a major roadway between Lanett and West Point, the possibilities are endless," said McKoy.

Valerie Gray, the executive director of the Chambers County Development Authority, says she's been eying the site since the mill first shut down in 2007. Taking control of the property has been her goal since it fell into ruin during a deconstruction phase after the last worker worked their last shift.

"Right now we are starting work on clearing debris getting it moved from the site we are working on partnerships with that. We are working on the flood plain and master plan for the property. There will be green space opportunities as well as commercial and retail office space, so that's the vision for the property," said Gray.

Tuesday's announcement came just steps away from textile magnet Lafayette Lanier's statue across from the old Lanett Mill. City leaders say it's important to honor what the land and mill meant to this community for generations. Before crumbling into an eyesore, Lanett's textile mill was a source of pride and employment from 1894 until 2007, when the mills closed as cheap labor forced jobs overseas.

"It was symbolic to have the announcement here because this is a new renaissance for this area by taking the property and redeveloping it for the betterment for all citizens of Lanett," said McKoy.

The city has set an aggressive timeline for the project. Debris removal and clearing should take about a year. While the work is being done, leaders will work on a master plan for future development. News 3 is learning numerous developers are interested in taking the property in a new direction.

