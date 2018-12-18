City looks to bridge the gap with the new Follow Me Trail

The Follow Me Trail is a project brought to the city by residents in south Columbus in 2012. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson says the city decided to jump on board to this idea and made it part of the T-SPLOT years ago.T-SPLOT is a one percent sales tax approved by voters.

“We thought it would connect the communities because victor drive being such a broad road and such a busy road it’s very difficult to cross that road on a bicycle or on foot,” Tomlinson said.

The Follow Me Trail 2.6 mi.City council member Bruce Huff says this trail is way to revitalize the area and give people the opportunity to see a part of Columbus they’ve probably never seen before.

“It’s important for people to be able to get out and walk safely, and when they come through, now they can cross Victor Dr safely without worrying about the cars and things of that nature,”Huff said.

During the ceremony, several city council members spoke about how this trail is a way to bridge the gap within the city. Mabel Ditchfield also spoke in regards to her late husband who was a huge part of getting the ball rolling on this project.

Owen Ditchfield was an advocate for south Columbus. A retired Fort Benning educator and served in the Vietnam War. The ceremony dedicated the bridge in his honor. His wife, Mabel Ditchfield says she sees the name “Follow me trail” to be a perfect fit.

“To me it means following god’s will and following god in our daily life,” Ditchfield said.

Ditchfield also says her husband was a bicyclist, so naming this bridge after him warms her heart.