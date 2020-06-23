City Manager recommends new Columbus Director of Inspections and Code

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus City Manager Isaiah Hugley has picked the man he wants to fill the position of Director of the Department of Inspections and Code, a position filled until recently by John Hudginson.

Ryan Pruett is Hugley’s choice, with the city manager to go before the Columbus Council for approval of Pruett’s appointment on July 14, the next scheduled business meeting for the Council.

Pruett has worked with the Columbus Consolidated Government since 2016, where city officials say he managed the construction of more than $40 million in improvements to infrastructure, including the River Road roundabout, the South Commons Softball Complex Renovations, Health Department Renovations, the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Trail, the Bibb Mill Riverwalk, and the City Mill Riverwalk.

“Ryan’s knowledge, background, and experience in construction management will provide for a

good transition to the Inspections & Code Department for the City of Columbus. He comes highly

recommended by my selection committee of Deputy City Managers Pam Hodge and Lisa

Goodwin, Finance Director Angelica Alexander, and Human Resources Director Reather

Hollowell. I believe he will be a good fit to lead this department,” said City Manager Isaiah Hugley

Pruett comes to the job, pending Council approval, with over ten years of construction experience, having worked on projects for a variety of government agencies including the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, the US Department of State, and the National Aeoronautics and Space Administration.

“I look forward to using my experience and passion for construction to work with the staff of

the Inspections and Code Department and our construction industry partners to continue to

deliver safe buildings and homes for the citizens and visitors of our community,” said Ryan

Pruett. “I would like to thank the City of Columbus for this opportunity to serve the citizens of

Columbus in this new role.”

Pruett is an Indiana native, born and raised in Crawfordsville, Ind. He graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Construction Engineering.