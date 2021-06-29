City of Auburn announces first neighborhood conference

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – In August, the City of Auburn will be hosting an event to talk about goings-on in its community.

Organizers of the 2021 City of Auburn Neighborhood Conference say the event is geared toward neighborhood groups and all residents interested in the quality of life in local neighborhoods.

Participants will get to attend attend three work sessions. Organizers say preregistration is required. A full list of work sessions and topics can be found here. Registration will open on July 6 and close Aug. 10. Organizers say space for the work sessions is limited.

“For our first year hosting this event, we wanted to bring work sessions to the public that were designed with our neighborhoods in mind. The sessions will provide information to help neighborhoods understand a little more about what certain departments do and how we can work together and care for our city,” said Allison Blankenship, neighborhood specialist and event coordinator.

Topics of discussion will include neighborhood safety, neighborhood engagement, along with information and tips from departments in the city on things like water quality, recycling and property upkeep.

The event is free and will take place at the Harris Center and Frank Brown Recreation Center from on Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 1:30.