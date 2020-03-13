City of Auburn canceling events amid coronavirus concerns

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn has canceled multiple upcoming events due to concern over the coronavirus.

The first case of COVID-19 for the state of Alabama was announced Friday.

Auburn Parks and Recreation has canceled the following upcoming events:

Bark in the Park

Tails n Trails

Ride and Seek

Earth Day programs for Auburn City Schools’ second graders

Breakfast with the Bunny

Easter Egg Hunt

Spring Skate Jam

The decision to cancel events is based on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s recommendation that large events with more than 500 people be canceled.

Officials say those who purchased tickets for any of these events will be issued a full refund, including online ticket fees.