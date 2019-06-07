City of Columbus hosts job fair for public safety departments

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ga(WRBL) - City of Columbus hosted a job fair to combat the shortage in several public safety departments. Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins says they are looking to fill over 30 deputy sheriffs and correctional officer positions.

"I think that public safety is important to everybody in this community, and so we've identified that we all are struggling to get great candidates to come in and do these jobs, so I think it's really important. I think it was a great idea to put on so all of public safety can be part of it," Tompkins said.

Tompkins says that many people stopped at their table to take home an application to fill out. Columbus Police Department provided an area for applicants to apply online for open positions. Stefan Shellings says it is important to fill these positions, but the department wants to make sure they are hiring individuals who are serious about serving the community.

"We're looking for police officers, that's what we are specifically looking for, so we are definitely looking to do a lot of hiring, so those individuals who are interested who want to start a career in law enforcement and want to stay here in Columbus, who want to help out their community," Stefan Shelling with Columbus Police Department Recruiting Sgt. said.

"Those individuals are who we are looking to come down here today to talk to us to start their career off."

Columbus Fire and EMS was also there recruiting to fill around 25 positions along with the Muscogee county prison to fill about five positions.