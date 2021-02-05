City of Columbus recognizes woman for leading others to disinfectants in a pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Robin Street pounds the pavement each morning before her full time job, scouring local stores for what every household needs to help fight an unrelenting pandemic.

“I’m at the door at 6:50,” said Community Advocate Robin Street.

When she finds the disinfectant wipes and sprays, she posts them on her Facebook page to let the community know where they can find them too. Her work has not gone unnoticed. Restaurateur Ramona Horton felt Street should be recognized for her selflessness.

“I needed these things for myself so I followed her and because of that I was able to get the things that I need for my restaurant,” said Restaurant Owner Ramona Horton.

Unbeknown to Street, she was about to get recognition from the City of Columbus. City Councilman John House presented her with a proclamation from the City, proclaiming today “Robin Street Day.”

“I’m almost in tears I’m just delighted and thrilled that I’ve gotten this recognition in Columbus,” said Street.

Street’s Facebook page “Where To Find Disinfectant Pandemic Essentials in Columbus, Georgia” now has over one thousand followers. She started the page in August of 2020 because she knew if she was having a hard time finding the items then others would be as well. She’s built a coalition.

“I’ve also additionally built relationships with some of the store managers to give me advance notification on when you may have some the day before or in the upcoming days.”

Street doesn’t hoard the items. You can check her page for giveaways.