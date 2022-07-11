COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday at 7 p.m. Columbus City Officials will host its second neighborhood meeting at Canaan Baptist Church located at 2835 Branton Woods Dr., in Columbus, Georgia, as part of the “All-Hands on Deck Campaign” to address cleaning up the neighborhoods in Columbus.

Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin will orchestrate the effort and collaborate with Public Works, Inspections and Codes, Keep Columbus Beautiful, METRA, Parks and Recreation, and others.

The meeting will discuss how the city can assist residents with getting their neighborhoods cleaned. According to Goodwin, “clean-up kits” will be available to the community, and the city will come and pick up the debris and trash.

City officials are also scheduling meetings in other districts. The meetings will serve as Phase I of the clean-up. Phase II will consist of creating new strategies to keep Columbus clean.

If you have an organization that is interested in participating in the effort to keep Columbus clean, you can contact Goodwin via phone at 706-225-3108 or email at Lgoodwin@columbusga.org