City of Columbus to purchase Synovus complex on Broadway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The city of Columbus is preparing to purchase the sprawling Synovus banking complex along Broadway, 12th Street and First Avenue.

Synovus announced the pending deal that must receive Columbus Council approval in a Friday afternoon news release.

Mayor Skip Henderson said he could not confirm the proposed purchase price until the matter is discussed Tuesday at the Council meeting. Henderson did say that general government offices would be in the old bank building.

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, the city would purchase from Synovus the Uptown Center, Main Office, Jordan and Bradley buildings, and parking deck. All of the facilities are in the block bordered by 12th Street, First Avenue, and Broadway in Uptown Columbus.

If the transaction is approved, by the first half of 2024, Synovus will consolidate its nine Uptown locations — including three retail branches — into two possible locations and one new state-of-the-art branch with drive-thru convenience in Uptown Columbus. Synovus expects to announce details of its Uptown space optimization and relocation plan in the next few weeks, the news release said.

“Columbus is a special place, and this partnership demonstrates Synovus’ long-standing commitment to meeting the needs of the city and the Uptown community where we were founded more than 130 years ago,” said Kevin Blair, Synovus president and CEO. “This agreement with the city to purchase our Uptown Center complex is mutually beneficial for both organizations and will result in greater workspace efficiency and synergy among our Columbus-based team members and improved workspace for the city’s administrative staff.”

Currently city offices are spread out at the Government Center, which the city is proposing to replace, the annex near the Public Safety Building and the City Services Center in Midtown.