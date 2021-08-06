City of Columbus to waive landfill tipping fees through the end of September

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Starting Friday, August 6, 2021 through Thursday, September 30, 2021, the City of Columbus will waive landfill tipping fees for particular items, according to a media release.

Waived fees apply to yard waste, green bulk, and misc. bulk waste for residential customers only.

Yard waste and green bulk debris should be disposed at Pine Grove Landfill, 7900 Pine Grove Way, or Granite Bluff Landfill, 7589 River Road.

Those wishing to utilize these services should keep the following criteria in mind;

lawn clippings

leaves

shrubbery clippings

Tree pruning’s at Pine Grove Landfill only limbs can be no larger than 6″ in diameter limbs can be no longer than 4′ in length

Tree for fee is not included in this waiver

Misc. bulk waste can only be disposed at Pine Grove Landfill

Pine Grove Landfill hours of operation are Saturdays August 7, 14, 21, & 28 and September 11, 18, & 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All regular landfill hours will be in effect.

All Columbus residents will be required to show personal ID verifying their city address in order to utilize this waived service.

It has also been asked that each resident take waste reduction measures wherever possible.