City of Hamilton appoints new police chief

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Hamilton City Council met late Monday afternoon to appoint their new police chief.

At the meeting Eric Weiss was selected to fill the role. Mayor Julie Brown thinks Weiss is a good fit for the city.

“We went through 19 candidates and he was the best one that we thought would do the job for Hamilton,” Brown said.

Weiss will be leaving the Muscogee County Sheriffs Office to take on his new role as police chief in Hamilton.

Mayor Brown says they had a lot of great candidates apply for the position, but Weiss had the most training and experience out of all of the candidates.

“I hope he portrays that he’s going to be very communitive, very community orientated and be that way with everybody. No matter what color or anything like that,” Brown said.

Weiss’ appointment comes after the resignation of former Police Chief Gene Allmond after bodycam footage was discovered showing Allmond, along with Sergeant John Brooks, using racial slurs and other inappropriate conversations at a 2020 Black Lives Matter march. Brooks was fired from the police force.

Weiss will take on his new position as police chief in 3-4 weeks.