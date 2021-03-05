City of Hamilton host townhall styled meeting regarding police chief hiring

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The city of Hamilton held a townhall-style meeting for citizens to express their concerns over the incident that led to the resignation of former police chief Gene Allmond and former Sergeant John Brooks.

Citizens expressed concerns ranging from racial training for all officers to the vetting process for hiring the new police chief.

“I was glad to hear that the council, said they would vet out the officers and do an extensive background check,” said Hamilton resident, Rhona Bray. “Find out their past histories, where they worked and make a sound decision and not rush to make a decision.”

The meeting lasted over two hours and addressed more than just the hiring process and incident that occurred.

The city and residents discussed how to get people more involved in things like council meetings in order to help create change in their city.

City leaders said they are aiming to have a candidate picked out by as early as next week.

Mayor Julie Brown, said they’re settling on five candidates from their stack of 19 applicants, from there she said they will do extreme vetting and background checks as well as interviews.

“We are going to be more diligent now. We’re going to be more thorough with background checks, we’re going to be more thorough with interviews,” said City Attorney, Ron Iddins. “And of course we’re going to have sensitivity training, racial training all of that and make it very apparent to the new hires that this is something we’re serious about.”