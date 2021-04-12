 

City of Hamilton hosts meet-and-greet event for their newly appointed Police Chief

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of Hamilton is hosting a meet-and-greet event for their newly appointed Police Chief, Eric Weiss.

The event is taking place Monday April, 12 at the Hamilton Fire Department at 7:30 p.m. Weiss was the candidate appointed for the position after the city reviewed 19 applications into total while trying to fill the Police Chief opening.

The position became vacant after the City of Hamilton asked for the resignation of former Police Chief Gene Allmond and fired Sergeant John Brooks due to the finding of body camera footage that showed the two using racial slurs hours before a Black Lives Matter march in June of 2020.

The request for their resignation was made on Jan. 25 and Weiss was appointed on March 29.

