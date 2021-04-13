City of Hamilton swears in new Police Chief Eric Weiss

Hamilton, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of Hamilton officially swore in Eric Weiss as its new Chief of Police. The swearing in took place at a city council meeting a half hour before a community meet and greet event was hosted with the new police chief.

Among the small crowd gathered in the Hamilton Fire Department was Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, who said he believes Weiss is ready to help Hamilton heal after being under national scrutiny.

“He’s in it for the long haul, I’ve talked to him about some very sensitive issues, he was all ears and so he’s eager to learn, which mean’s he’s eager to be successful,” said Sheriff Countryman.

Chief Weiss said he plans to continue to use his expertise and connections like Sheriff Countryman to help improve the Hamilton Police Department and get it back on the right track.

“My experience with other agencies is going to make a direct impact here I believe because now we can reach out for resources, we can reach out for training, we can reach out for questions we might have.” said Chief Weiss.

In addition to being sworn in, Chief Weiss then swore in two new deputies to the Hamilton Police Department.

After the meeting was adjourned Chief Weiss made his rounds meeting and greeting members from the community like Hamilton resident of 40 years, Faith Birkhead, who said it’s an important time for Hamilton to correct things that may have been glossed over in the past.

“I’d like to get to know him as a person, and as a professional and to let him know I’m almost always in Hamilton and can help him in anyway. I would be happy to do so,” said Birkhead.

Chief Weiss also added it’s important to him to have a connection with the community and get feedback from those like Birkhead in order to make improvements in the Hamilton Police Department.