City of LaGrange Animal Services Extends Dog Adoption Special

LAGRANGE, GA. (WRBL) – LaGrange Animal Services is extending its dog adoption special indefinitely due to overcrowding at the shelter.

There are twelve dogs currently available for adoption for the price of $18.50. They are fixed, current on vaccines, and microchipped.

LaGrange Animal Services continues to offer a cat adoption special for several cats still available for adoption for $16. These cats were able to receive veterinary services thanks to a generous grant from an anonymous donor and are all fixed, current on vaccinations and microchipped.

The LaGrange Animal Services building is at 1390 Orchard Hill Road in LaGrange. You can also reach them at (706) 298-3606 or via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CityOfLaGrangeAnimalShelter/