City of LaGrange stepping up efforts against COVID-19, giving out free masks

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of LaGrange is stepping up efforts against COVID-19. The city is proud to participate in the #masktroupcounty campaign.

If you want a free face mask, stop by the LaGrange Police Department at 100 West Haralson Street, the City of LaGrange Customer Service entrance or in the drive thru at 200 Ridley Avenue or at City Hall, 200 Ridley Avenue. LaGrange Police officers on patrol are also passing out free face masks to the community.

District 4 Public Health, Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Troup County Emergency Management Agency and many other surrounding agencies and organizations are joining forces to encourage the community to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wear a face mask. EMA representatives are distributing 65,000 free face masks through the “Mask Troup County” distribution campaign.

The free mask campaign aims to ensure all residents who need face coverings have access to them.

You can pick up a free mask at the following locations:

LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce , 111 Bull Street in LaGrange.

, 111 Bull Street in LaGrange. Ark Refuge Ministries , 504 E Depot St in LaGrange

, 504 E Depot St in LaGrange LaGrange Housing Authority , 201 Chatham Street & 611 Borton Street in LaGrange

, 201 Chatham Street & 611 Borton Street in LaGrange DASH, 1302 Brownwood Avenue in LaGrange

The Chamber is encouraging business owners to pick up masks and signs to help distribute as well as encourage the usage of face masks.