City of LaGrange to Open to the Public May 14th, Utility Disconnection Moratorium Lifted June 1st

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of LaGrange will open back up to the public Thursday, May 14th. Officials are encouraging citizens to follow the guidelines including social distancing of six feet, using hand sanitizer and wearing a face mask.

Officials say LaGrange’s utility disconnection moratorium will be lifted June 1st. Utility customers who are behind in payments can expect to receive an automated phone call and/or email from the city prior to disconnection advising they have two days to set up a payment plan. If the customer does not contact the city, the customer’s utilities will be disconnected.

Officials say customer service representatives are available to work out payment arrangements up to six months to pay unpaid past due amounts. The current bill, any deposits owed, and 1/6 of the arrears must be paid upfront in order to qualify for a payment plan. These unpaid bills will not accrue late fees, however current bills not paid on time will be charged a late fee.

To talk to someone about a LaGrange utility bill call (706) 883-2030 or email utilities@lagrange.net.