City of Opelika awarded HUD funds to help with income loss

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding funds to the City of Opelika to help low-to moderate income individuals and small businesses who have suffered income loss due to COVID-19.

The HUD funds will be used to offset the cost of rent or mortgage payments and utilities for those individuals, according to officials.

The city is currently waiting on approval from HUD for Opelika’s plan to use the awarded funds. Officials say one approval has been received, the Community Development Department will begin accepting applications for assistance.

An announcement will be made on the City of Opelika webpage and on social media when the Community Development Department begins taking applications.