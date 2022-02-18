City of Opelika honors first Black female police officer

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Earlier this week, the Opelika City Council recognized the first Black female police officer to serve with the Opelika Police Department.

Sgt. Lucy Kirk was presented with a Proclamation for her work with the department. She started working for the force in 1974, after completing the Police Academy in 1979. She then transitioned into her role as a traffic officer, before being promoted to Sergeant.

Sgt. Kirk retired in April 1994.

The Opelika Police Department issued a statement that said, in part: “Thank you Sgt. Kirk for paving the way for not only black female officers but all officers at the Opelika Police Department.”

