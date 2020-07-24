City of Opelika to host series of Town Hall meetings

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Opelika will be holding a series of Town Hall meeting beginning in August.

The Town Hall meetings will be held on August 6, September 3 and September 24 at the Municipal Court Building from 6-7 p.m.

“We are excited to bring several important issues to the community over the coming months. We have had a number of citizens ask for more information on our police department, community relations and our youth. So, we have put together a series that will allow our community to come forward and ask questions. We are fortunate to have citizens who care about Opelika and appreciate their input and ideas,” said Mayor Gary Fuller.

Space will be limited to maintain social distancing. Entry will be available on a first come first serve basis. The city will also live stream the events via city YouTube channel and citizens will be able to ask questions through this channel.

August 6: Get to Know the Opelika Police Department

September 3: Improving Relationships with Our Youth

September 24: How We Can Better Communicate and Improve Community Relations

