City of Opelika to host virtual Memorial Day commemoration

OPELIKA, Ala.(WRBL) – Even amid the coronavirus crisis, the City of Opelika will be honoring those who gave their lives while serving the country.

On Monday, May 25, the City will host a virtual Memorial Day Services to remember the military heroes who fought and died for the freedom of the United States.

This year’s line lineup for the event will include:

  • Welcome by Mayor Gary Fuller
  • Prayer by Rev.Robin Wilson, First United Methodist Church of Opelika
  • Special Music by DeDe Jackson and Dallas Dorsey
  • Poetry by Ella Kate and Maxwell Battles
  • Guest speaker is U.S. Army Veteran Jody Fuller

The event can be viewed on the city’s YouTube Channel Opelika City Gov at 10 a.m. For more information you can visit the city’s website.

