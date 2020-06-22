City of Opelika: Use of racial slur by police officer could not be substantiated

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Opelika is responding to the alleged use of a racial slur by an Opelika Police Officer. Officials say they have investigated the incident and it could not be substantiated.

Officials say the officer was accused of violating the City of Opelika personnel policies by using a racial slur. The officer accused of the misconduct denied the allegations.

In the incident, a police officer is alleged to have heard another officer on the force use a racial slur, according to officials. The incident allegedly occurred inside the Opelika Police Department. No civilians were present at the time.

Officials say all employees present at the time of the incident have been interviewed about the matter through an internal investigation which included the Human Resources Department.

According to officials, as a result of the investigation, the city concluded that based on a preponderance of evidence, the alleged misconduct could not be substantiated. Accordingly, no disciplinary action is appropriate.

The use of racially offensive and harassing language against any employee is a violation of the personnel policies of the City of Opelika and constitutes misconduct of the most serious nature.

Officials say racially offensive language will not be condoned in the workplace and that such conduct will be severely punished as determined by city policy.