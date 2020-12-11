City of Opelika warning of scam involving pine straw installation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Opelika is warning residents about a new scam going around. According to officials, out-of-state pine straw installers taking advantage of members of the Opelika community.

Officials say the scammers are offer to install pine straw for $4 a bail, but ultimately charge a price upwards of four times the amount of pine straw they actually put out.

Officials also say companies do not have business licenses to conduct business within the City of Opelika.

If you are approached by these people you should ask to see their business license.

You should also report them to the city’s Revenue office at 334-705-5160 and the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.