 

City of Opelika warning of scam involving pine straw installation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Opelika is warning residents about a new scam going around. According to officials, out-of-state pine straw installers taking advantage of members of the Opelika community.

Officials say the scammers are offer to install pine straw for $4 a bail, but ultimately charge a price upwards of four times the amount of pine straw they actually put out.

Officials also say companies do not have business licenses to conduct business within the City of Opelika.

If you are approached by these people you should ask to see their business license.

You should also report them to the city’s Revenue office at 334-705-5160 and the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

68° / 50°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 68° 50°

Saturday

71° / 55°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 71° 55°

Sunday

70° / 55°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 70° 55°

Monday

59° / 41°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 60% 59° 41°

Tuesday

58° / 44°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 58° 44°

Wednesday

55° / 33°
Showers
Showers 50% 55° 33°

Thursday

55° / 30°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 55° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

56°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

53°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
51°

52°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

55°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

58°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

62°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

65°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories