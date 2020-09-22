City of Smiths Station accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Sally

Local News

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Smiths Station is taking up donations to help those affected by Hurricane Sally.

A trailer has been set-up behind the Smiths Station Government Center’s as a drop-off spot for donations for survivors of Hurricane Sally in Baldwin County.

Donations can be made Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. Those making donations should call 334-297-8771 (Extensions 5 or 6) upon arrival to arrange for a City staff member meet them outside to receive donations.

Donations of clothing, food, and, water are not needed.

Here is a list of suggested items:

  • Cans of bug spray
  • Cleaning Supplies
  • Gift cards to major retailers including Walmart, Home Depot and Lowes (among others)
  • Heavy-duty trash bags
  • Plastic tubs with lids
  • Rakes, mops, brooms, and work gloves and
  • Tarps

The Government Center is located at 2336 Lee Road 430 in Smiths Station.

