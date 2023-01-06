SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) — The community is invited to attend the City of Smiths Station’s annual “MLK Jr. City-Wide Cleanup Day” on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon EST, says a City of Smiths Station press release.

Before the cleanup, Mayor F. L. “Bubba” Copeland and Place 2 Councilmember/Mayor Pro Tem Morris Jackson will lead a kickoff program at The Pavilion on the Smiths Station Government Center campus.

“Immediately following the conclusion of the program, students, elected officials, city staff and citizen volunteers will divide into teams and pick up litter along roadsides throughout the city,” says the press release. “The cleanup will last until approximately 11:45 a.m., and the city will provide a free lunch for participants at noon at the Government Center.”

The press release says that during last year’s event, a group of over 70 adults and students collected over 1,100 pounds of trash.

“The purpose of this annual event is twofold – it helps beautify our city and honor the memory of the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who left an enduring legacy of service that is still felt today,” Copeland said. “It’s something we as a city look forward to every year and helps bring us together as a community.”