City of Smiths Station starting overnight curfew, effective April 6 at 10 p.m. Eastern

SMITHS STATION, Ala. – The City of Smiths station will be starting an overnight curfew beginning Monday evening according to Mayor Bubba Copeland.

The curfew will begin at 10 p.m. EST each night and end at 5 a.m. EST the next morning.

Copeland tells News 3 that it will continue until further notice. It is being done due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Smiths Station is the second East Alabama community to enforce such a curfew. Eufaula took a similar action over the weekend.

Copeland tells News 3 that the curfew will be enforced by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.