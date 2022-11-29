SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) — The public is invited to enjoy an evening of holiday-themed fun at the City of Smiths Stations’ annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Smiths Station Government Center.

Live music will be provided by the Smiths Station High School Jazz Band. There will be Christmas-themed activities including train rides, a selfie station, photo opportunities with Santa, tours of the Historic Jones Store Museum and fireworks. For the first time, this event will also feature snow.

“Since the City started this event more than 12 years ago, it has become our most signature tradition and is something that we as an administration look forward to every year,” said Mayor F. L. “Bubba” Copeland. “We are excited to invite our citizens and neighbors to come be a part of this year’s ceremony.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Snow will be released at 7 p.m. Finally, the tree lighting and fireworks will take place at 8 p.m.

The Smiths Station Government Center is located at 2336 Panther Parkway in downtown Smiths Station.