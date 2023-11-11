COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A little rain couldn’t stop all of the Civic Center’s Veterans Day plans. Despite having to postpone its Veterans Day Tribute Block Party due to weather, the Columbus Civic Center still has a couple of options for children and families over the long weekend.

From Thursday, Nov. 9 to Sunday, Nov. 12, the Civic Center is hosting the globally touring Disney On Ice production “Mickey’s Search Party.” The show features classic characters from Princess Ariel and Prince Eric from “The Little Mermaid” (1989) to contemporary favorites, like Anna and Elsa from “Frozen” (2013).

The center invites locals to “experience the adventure-packed show,” which they can view at 3 p.m. or 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. Tickets for Disney On Ice start at $20 and go to $75, depending on seat location.

Another option for those who want to practice their on-ice skills, is a special discounted public skate at the Civic Center ice rink. Guests will be able to rent skates and hit the ice for a fee of just $5 per person, starting at 5 p.m.

According to the Civic Center, the public skate event will last for four hours, until 9 p.m.

Those looking to attend events at the Civic Center must adhere to their clear bag policy.

Although the Veterans Day Tribute Block Party has been postponed, Columbus Councilman Jerry “Pops” Barnes told WRBL the event may be rescheduled to occur in December or January 2024.

Veterans Day is recognized annually on Nov. 11 in order to honor the work and sacrifice of U.S. military servicemembers.