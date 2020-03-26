Claflin School opens their doors to low income families

A building that was once the first school for African-American children in Columbus will now be a place for affordable housing.

Residents will be moving into Claflin School Apartments this week. Members of the community gathered yesterday in prayer over this new 44-unit complex.

Richard Jessie says he’s been working over the past six years to restore the Claflin School.

He says to see this building now open it’s doors to low income families is a blessing.

“We’re going to help people, families, to be able to live in the quality house, apartment, of quality until they can do better. There are gonna be people who move here and then will be able to save their monies and many who want that American dream to have their own home,” Jessie said.

There are one, two and three bedroom apartments. Most of the units are full, but there are some three bedroom units available.