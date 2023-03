CLAY COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Students with Clay County Schools will have a virtual work day this Friday as potentially severe weather comes through our area.

On March 3, students will be virtual from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Clay County Schools say the students will work in their packets for the remainder of the day.

