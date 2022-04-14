PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – The Chipley Historic Center is asking the public to come out later this month and help clean up a historical Black Cemetery in Pine Mountain.

The organization is recruiting members of the community to assist with a Public Clean-Up Day at the historical Black cemetery at Bethany Baptist Church on April 23.

Keeping cemeteries like the one at Bethany Baptist Church in good condition plays an important part in preserving the past.

Many members of the community come to the center to do genealogical research on their families and having historic cemeteries clean and well-maintained makes looking into the past easier.

“As we continue to help our community better understand those who came before us, it is important to protect the heritage of the places and things that share that information such as a cemetery,” said Chipley Historic Center vice chair, Cindy Bowden.

The event will happened on Saturday, April 23, 2022. It begins at 9:00 a.m. and continues throughout the day. The church cemetery is located at 16331 GA-18 in Pine Mountain. Everyone should park at the church.

Lunch will be provided by members of the church, and will include hot dogs, hamburgers, side dishes, desserts, and drinks.

Volunteers should come wearing work clothes and shoes.