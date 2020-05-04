Cleaning continues for Metra Transit System amid COVID-19 pandemic

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Parts of Alabama and Georgia are back in business and in Columbus, that includes the Public Transportation System.

Bus drivers are facing the challenges of keeping themselves and their passengers safe.

The Metra Transit System had a contractor come in to do a decontamination with every bus, including inside of the building.

Cleaning crews have been using items like bleach and water to wipe down seats and equipment that’s often touched by riders.

News 3 spoke with The Metra Transit System Director who says roughly 4 thousand people are getting on and off the bus. Since COVID-19, that number has decreased drastically so social distancing should not be an issue.

“Most people take the initiative themselves, they will get on the bus and if they can find a place to sit away from someone they will and with the ridership being down we don’t have a major problem,” says Rosa Evans, Metra Transit System Director.

Evans says most of the riders have been wearing their own mask to protect themselves from the virus.

Buses will run on its regular route times starting Monday May 18th.