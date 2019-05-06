Click here to help Smiths Station High School WIN $100,000 in new instruments
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) Smiths Station High School band students need your help earning $100,000 worth of instruments! All you have to do is click and vote online.
CAST YOUR VOTE HERE FOR SMITHS STATION HIGH SCHOOL
Smiths Station High School has applied for the Manilow Music Project, which awards $100,000 for instruments for the school with the highest number of votes. Smiths Station has been in either first or second place in votes since polling started on Friday. However, News 3 is learning another school surged in votes since the story appeared on their local news outlets.
WRBL is On Your Side, students. We are doing the best we can to encourage our viewers to vote. News 3 is learning the band has been using the same instruments purchased from back in the '70s, yet the school still manages to produce outstanding marching, concert, and jazz programs over the years.
SSHS band students are continually giving back to their community. They work for Toys for Tots, and after the devastating March 3rd tornados target their community and others in East Alabama, the students continue to help with recovery efforts.
SSHS students, News 3 is pulling for you to win these new instruments. We hope to do a follow-up story soon! Good Luck.
