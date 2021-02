The severe weather is out and the dangerous wind chills in the lower teens will be upon us in the morning. Layer-up early and keep a careful eye on the less-traveled roads, it's going to be cold and icy.

When freezing wind passes under a bridge for several hours, the surface becomes cold and eventually drops to a low enough temperature for the air above and underneath to freeze any standing water, which cannot be seen. When it’s on asphalt, that’s what we call black ice.