Clouds still swirl but will not be as ghostly for Halloween in the forecast

The big pinwheel of low pressure over the northeast is keeping us mainly cloudy, cool, breezy, with passing light showers at times. And yes, even a few breaks of sunshine in the forecast on Saturday.

The next several mornings will be colder. You may want to consider a sweatshirt or even a few layers to keep you warm.

The second half of the weekend on Sunday-Halloween will improve dramatically. By Sunday afternoon there will be more sunshine and comfortable readings into the upper 60s. In the trick-or-treat forecast, expect to see readings dip into the lower 60s at sunset.

Next week the air will subside and morning lows will remain cold as they dip down into the upper 40s and the afternoon readings will warm into the lower 70s.