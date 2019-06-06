‘Co-op-a-ti-tion’ between Columbus, Phenix City led to 100 new manufacturing jobs

Earlier this week, 100 new manufacturing jobs were announced for Phenix City.

That’s the headline. But there is an interesting backstory of cooperation and regionalism that played a central part in these jobs coming to the Chattahoochee Valley and not going elsewhere.

South Korean automobile supply company Daechang Seat Co. Limited USA announced plans to open its second U.S. plant on Tuesday.

But the story started on May 1.

That is when Columbus Chamber of commerce executive Brian Sillitto got a call from Daechang officials who said they wanted to meet about locating a plant in Columbus.

And they wanted to meet that day.

Sillitto quickly figured out that the type of building the company was looking for wasn’t in Columbus. But he knew where it was. And he told the Daechang representatives he wanted to bring in Shaun Culligan and the Phenix City economic developers.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have that here in Columbus,” he said. “But I do know there is that type of building available in Phenix City. Let me call our partners in Phenix City. We met. And lo and behold, six weeks later, or short of that, we are announcing a new project, 100 new jobs and $10 million capital investment.”

The bottom line is an empty 400,000-square foot former textile plant off Brickyard Road will now have 100 people making $14 an hour building seat frames for Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

“I think that’s one of the most exciting components of this,” Culligan said. “We have talked and preached regionalism for so long and this is the perfect example of what regionalism looks like.”

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe agrees.

“This is huge for us, but it is also huge for this region,” he said. “I don’t want us to downplay that. If it had not been for Columbus, this regional probably would not have gotten it.”

Sillitto has a term for this type of partnership.

“I call it Co-op-a-ti-tion,” he said.

The company plans to begin taking applications as early as August.