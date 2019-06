A Cobb County police officer has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman.

Officials say Robert New slapped and strangled the woman during sexual intercourse in March. He is being charged with simple battery and a felony charge of aggravated assault.

They say she also has the mental capacity of a 10-to-14-year-old.

On March 31, New also sent crude and disparaging texts to her.