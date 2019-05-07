Coca-Cola gives Columbus State $1 million in Bill Turner's name
COLUMBUS (WRBL) - A signature Columbus State University program received a major financial gift from one of the Georgia’s top companies Tuesday.
The Coca-Cola Foundation awarded $1 million to establish The William B. Turner Center for Servant Leadership.
Bill Tuner, former chairman of the W.C. Bradley Company, died almost two years ago.
He was instrumental in initiating CSU’s focus on Servant Leadership. There are now graduate and undergraduate degrees available in servant leadership.
CSU President Chris Markwood says it is fitting to have Turner’s name on the center.
"Mr. Turner’s name on this center means so much to us and we could not be more thankful to Coca-Cola for their contribution to make that happen.”
It will help CSU broaden its offerings, Markwood said.
“Leadership matters, but how you lead matters more," Markwood said. "But we also now have leadership development opportunities throughout the campus for our faculty, our staff to help them develop their leadership potential in the model of servant leadership."
Helen Smith Price, President of The Coca-Cola Foundation, said it is critical the foundation support the next generation of leaders.
“We are proud to have been one of the first supporters of The Servant Leadership Program at Columbus State University almost 20 years ago," she said in a CSU news release. "Due to the success of the program, we are now providing this grant to help ensure that Mr. Turner’s vision for the program continues for years to come.”
Bill Turner served on the Coca-Cola Board of Directors and his grandfather, W.C. Bradley, was a former chairman of the Coke board. Many have said, Turner was the city's most influential leader over the second half of the 20th century and into this century.
CSU’s undergraduate Servant Leadership program was launched in 1999 by Turner, Dr. Mary Sue Polleys, and former CSU President Frank Brown.
Turner helped to fund the program and solicited other donations for stipend endowments, which has allowed the program to provide $2,500 annual stipends to 60 CSU students over the last 20 years. Turner also devoted a significant amount of time to the program, offering many students the opportunity to chat with him over a classic bottle of Coke. CSU’s 10 servant leadership behaviors are based on a list created by Turner, and Servant Leadership is one of CSU’s six core values.
The announcement of the $1 million gift was made this morning at an annual celebration breakfast, which recognizes the work of seniors in the undergraduate Servant Leadership program.
Georgia News
-
Georgia signs restrictive abortion bill, as Alabama considers an even tougher anti-abortion law
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed one of the most restrictive and controversial anti- abortion laws in the country this morning. The new law comes as neighboring Alabama considers an even stricter abortion law that will not allow exceptions for cases of rape or incest.Read More »
-
Gruesome slaying of Georgia couple unsolved after 5 years
A Georgia sheriff says he's still confounded by the unsolved slayings five years ago of a retiree, who was found beheaded, and his elderly wife.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NWS surveys Wilmington Island for tornado damage
The National Weather Service spent Sunday out in the Wilmington Island community reviewing the damage left behind by the storm.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click here to help Smiths Station High School WIN $100,000 in new instruments
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) Smiths Station High School band students need your help earning $100,000 worth of instruments! All you have to do is click and vote online.Read More »
-
3 Tallapoosa men arrested in multi-state operation targeting sexual offenders
Three men were arrested in Tallapoosa County, Ala. after a four month operation and three days of investigative actions across multiple states culminated in the arrest of more than 82 individuals as part of Operation Southern Impact III.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dothan police officers violently attacked by man they tried to help
A pair of Dothan police officers have been left with broken bones by a man that they tried to help, according to DPD Chief Steve Parrish.Read More »