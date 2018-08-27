Coca-Cola Space and Science Center closed all week for renovations
The planned renovations focus on being a more interactive experience
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - The Coca-Cola Space and Science Center closed Monday, August 27 through Friday August 31.
The Space and Science Center will re-open Saturday, September 1 with a new look and new experience for guests.
New interactive and digital pieces will surround the nozzle, one of the more popular pieces at the center. New shows will be offered at the Omnisphere Theater as well.
Guests can expect to see both new and old artifacts, but the stories of all will be told in a more engaging way.
The Coca-Cola Space and Science Center plans to hold a re-opening ceremony sometime this fall, though details have not yet been released.
