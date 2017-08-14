Coca-Cola Space Science Center adds to NASA collection

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local science museum is showing off some gear that is literally out of this world.

The Coca-Cola Space Science Center is adding to their collection of NASA gear.

The Coca-Cola Space Science Center in Columbus is a hands on teaching facility. The popular museum now has a new collection of items from NASA that actually reached the stars in space. Everything from space suits to extra vehicular suits are now on display. Executive Director Shawn Cruzen says the collection separates the space science museum from others in the area.

“We now have about 20 million dollars worth of NASA artifacts now here on display in our exhibit gallery,” Cruzen told News 3. “The special thing that happened today another quarter of a million dollars worth of artifacts arrived today. We’re very proud to be able to receive those.”

Cruzen says the new artifacts came from the Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX. The Coca-Cola Space Science Center expects all the new items to be on display this coming fall.