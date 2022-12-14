COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Jeremy Hobbs, the director of Columbus LGBTQ+ organization Colgay Pride, started writing Christmas cards to people who didn’t expect them when he was 14. He now writes about 250 or more cards a year to people who don’t expect them and others who requested them.

“I always start out with our government, our city government,” he said. “I start out with the mayor. I start out with the city councilors, school board members, people that are recognizable as far as Clifton Fay, our city attorney.”

Hobbs said he started sending so many cards because he’s always liked receiving them.

“I liked to keep them,” he said. “I liked the foil of the paper and everything else. It was always just heartwarming whenever I would get something like that. And I would collect them, and I would keep them for years and years and years. In fact, I’ve still got some left from my childhood.”

He said that so far, he’s sent about 165 cards. Last year, he sent 270.

As you might expect, Hobbs said writing and sending the cards can get exhausting, especially when people wait until the last minute to ask for them. At the beginning of the month, he writes about five and progresses to about 15 later in the month. He gave a deadline of Dec. 18 this year to ensure that cards get to people in time.

You might think that with so many card requests, Hobbs would send the same cards to everybody. But he prefers to send a variety of different cards.

“I love all the different colors,” he said. “I love all the different envelopes … I’ve had a box of stuff for years. I mean, I’ve collected… I had Grinch ones. I’ve even got Yoda ones from Star Wars. It depends on who they are. You try to gear them to the personality of the person. Like, my buddy Dan in Atlanta, he’s a big Disney fan. So I always make sure I use my Disney cards.”

Hobbs said he sometimes receives card requests from people far away.

“I normally advertise it on Facebook, so I get people in Florida, I get people in Texas, I get people in California,” he said. “There’s people that are friends of mine all over the country. I’ve never sent one out of the country, I don’t think.”

Hobbs pays for the postage out of pocket.

“They don’t cost a lot, and it’s a nice, simple little gift to say, ‘I’m thinking about you’ and ‘Merry Christmas,’” he said.

He said he loves to receive cards back from people, although he doesn’t expect them. He guessed that he had received about 42 cards last year.

This year, Hobbs is sending special Colgay Pride cards to show appreciation to people who have worked with the organization in some way.

“I like to thank my board members,” he said. “I like to thank all of the people, all of our vendors, all of our sponsors, all of the people that make this possible.”

It isn’t guaranteed that Hobbs will be able to send you a card, especially if he gets flooded with requests. But if you would like to request one, he has posted his contact information and instructions on the “ColGay Pride of Columbus Georgia” Facebook page.