COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Pride month is kicking off the with 10th Annual Columbus LGBTQ+ Pride Festival on Saturday.

Vendors will set up downtown around 9 a.m. on June 3. At 10 a.m., the festival officially begins with an opening prayer and the national anthem.

From there on, a variety of events will be held throughout the day — a major one being the 2023 Pride Parade.

Parade participants will meet at 1st Ave. and 9th St. around 3:30 p.m.

Come 4 p.m., the parade will run up through Broadway before turning down 13th St. and returning to the starting point.

A dinner is being held after the parade at 5 p.m. and various events will continue until the festival wraps up around 10 p.m.

To find a full schedule of events, check out the 10th Annual Columbus LGBTQ+ Pride Festival Facebook event.