Columbus Airport to conduct Triennial Crash Exercise

Columbus Airport will be conducting crash exercise testing for the airport’s emergency plan.

Officials with the airport say the Columbus Airport Commission is required by federal regulation to stage a mock crash of a commercial aircraft to test command and control functions as wll as the response of the airport and aid partners.

The exercises will start Friday, April 13 at 9 a.m. and will run until completed on the Columbus Airport property.

Columbus Police Department, Columbus Fire and EMS, Marshal’s Office and the Red Cross will assist in the training.