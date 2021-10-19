Columbus apartment fire contained at Castlegate Bridgewater Apartments

UPDATE 8:40 p.m. 10/19/2021: News 3 previously reported an apartment fire at the Greystone at Windsor apartments, Columbus Fire Chief John Shull re-issued a correction stating the apartment fire occurred at the Castlegate Bridgewater Apartments.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Fire and EMS responded to an apartment fire Oct. 19, 2021.

According to Columbus Fire Chief John Shull, the fire was contained to one apartment at the Greystone at Windsor apartments.

There were no reported injuries and there is no ongoing threat at this time.

